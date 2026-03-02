Annual Koda festival at Bhagavathi Amman temple in TN’s Kanyakumari begins

Mondaikad (Tamil Nadu), Mar 1 (PTI) The annual 10-day Koda festival at the famous Bhagavathi Amman temple began here with the traditional Kodiyettu flag hoisting ceremony witnessed by thousands of devotees.

The temple flag was hoisted at 8.10 am on February 28, amid chants of 'Amme Saranam' and 'Devi Saranam' by pilgrims, a majority of whom were women.

Several dignitaries, including Madras High Court Judge L C Victoria Gowri, Kanniyakumari District Collector R Alagumeena, and Devaswom Executive Officer A Jhansi Rani attended the rituals.

The legendary Koda, which marks the peak of the festival at this seashore shrine, is scheduled for March 10. Other major rituals include 'Valiyapadukka' on March 6 and the 'Valiya Theevatti' procession on March 8, culminating in the 'Odukku Pooja' at midnight on the final day.

Alongside the festival, the 89th annual Hindu Maha Sammelan also commenced, featuring a series of religious and cultural conventions.

To manage the heavy influx of devotees from Tamil Nadu and southern Kerala, the state government has deployed over 800 police personnel and a Marine Police contingent.

Authorities have also installed watchtowers along the coastal stretches. Special inter-state bus services are being operated by both Tamil Nadu and Kerala transport corporations between Thiruvananthapuram and Mondaikad.

The Mondaikad Devi Temple, situated near Colachel, follows Kerala traditions despite its location in Tamil Nadu. The shrine has been under the administration of the Travancore rulers since 1803 and is currently managed by the Kanniyakumari Devaswom Board. PTI JR ROH