Annual meeting of RSS, affiliates to take place in Kerala's Palakkad from August 31

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Senior office-bearers of the RSS, its affiliates and the BJP are set to deliberate on various issues of national interest and discuss measures to enhance mutual cooperation at a three-day annual meeting in Kerala's Palakkad district that is scheduled to start from August 31.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all six joint general secretaries and other senior office-bearers will participate in the meeting, the organisation's national media and publicity head Sunil Ambekar said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be organised this year in Palakkad, Kerala, from August 31 to September 2, 2024. Pujaniya Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat ji, respected Sarkaryawah Shri Dattatreya Hosabale ji, all six Sah Sarkaryawah and other senior office-bearers will participate in this meeting," the statement said.

The meeting will also be attended by top functionaries and key office-bears of 32 RSS-inspired organisations, including the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharati and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, it added.

"During this meeting, volunteers of Sangh-inspired organisations will share information and exchange experiences about their respective work. In this meeting, there will be discussions on various issues of national interest in the present scenario, recent important happenings and planning regarding the various dimensions of social change," Ambekar was quoted as saying in the statement.

All these organisations will talk about measures for strengthening "mutual cooperation and coordination on various subjects", Ambekar said.

This year's all-India coordination meet of the RSS assumes significance as it comes on the heels of top leaders of the organisation and the ruling BJP at the Centre discussing a host of issues, including strengthening coordination between the party and the Sangh as well as upcoming elections, at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence last week.

Hosabale, Arun Kumar, the RSS pointsman in the BJP, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda and Singh were present at the meeting. PTI PK RC