Annual NATCO conference to be held in Jaipur on Oct 11-12, promoting organ donation

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) The 18th Annual Conference of the Network and Alliance of Transplant Coordinators (NATCO) will be held in Jaipur on October 10 and 11 to promote organ donation and share success stories from across India, officials said on Thursday.

Organised jointly with the MOHAN Foundation Jaipur Citizen Forum (MFJCF), the conference will be held at the Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) University.

Over 175 transplant coordinators from 15 states will participate in the two-day conference.

The event will be inaugurated by Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, said MFJCF Chairperson Rajiv Arora.

Transplant coordinators play a critical role in managing logistics, organ transport, and creating "green corridors" to ensure efficient organ transplants, Arora said.

NATCO President Pallavi described them as "unsung heroes" of the donation process.

During the conference, the Best Transplant Coordinator Award 2025, dedicated to Lalita Raghuram's late son, will be presented to honour excellence in organ donation efforts.