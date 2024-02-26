Annual ranking of educational institutions, performance-based grant from next fiscal: HP CM Sukhu

Shimla, Feb 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said his government is making comprehensive reforms in education and special priority is being given to qualitative education.

Addressing a public meeting here, Sukhu said a provision has been made for the annual ranking of all educational institutions and the introduction of a performance-based grant system from the next fiscal.

This system will be developed through an online portal, he said, adding that multi-dimensional provisions have been made to develop a reading-and-writing culture among the students.

The chief minister inaugurated a building of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Fine Arts Government College, Loharab, built for Rs. 15.43 crore in the Shimla Rural Assembly constituency, besides laying the foundation stone of the Block Development Office building at Totu to be constructed for Rs 5 crore.

He also announced the start of new courses and the development of smart classes at the Fine Arts College, besides providing Rs 20 lakh for a sports ground.

Sukhu said a bus service would be started for the area and efforts would also be made to provide hostel facilities in the college.

He said the foundation of the college was laid by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and at present, students from 17 states are studying in the institute.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said the state government was ensuring equitable development of every section and every area, and efforts were being made to strengthen the rural economy.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the Shimla Rural Assembly constituency was emerging as a model in terms of development. PTI BPL IJT IJT