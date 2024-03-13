Annual RSS conclave to discuss issues prevailing in country, pass resolution on Ram temple: Ambekar

Nagpur: A key meeting of the RSS leadership beginning this week in Nagpur will deliberate various issues prevailing in the country and pass a resolution on Ram temple, said its all-India publicity head Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The annual Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will be held between March 15 and 17 at ‘Smriti Bhavan’ complex in Reshim Bagh here. A total of 1,529 representatives from RSS-affiliated organisations are expected to attend the meeting.

Addressing a press conference, Ambekar said the conclave is being held in Nagpur after 6 years. RSS will be completing 100 years of its formation in 2025, he said.

During the three-day programme, Ambekar said, a resolution on how the “positive atmosphere” created after the consecration of the Ram temple can be taken forward will be passed.

Advertisment

Discussions on the current situation prevailing in the country and the social work to be taken up by the RSS will be held at the meeting, he said.

The election to pick members of the Sangh’s ‘Akhil Bhartiya Karyakarni Mandal’ (national executive) and its ‘sar karyawah’ (general secretary) will be held during the meeting, he said.

Ambekar said all works and ‘sewa karya’ (service) done by the Sangh in 2023-24 will be reviewed and there will be discussions on their plan for 2024-25, including taking the number of ‘shakhas’ from the present 68,000 to 1 lakh before the centenary year celebrations next year.

BJP president J P Nadda, the heads and organising secretaries of 36 Sangh outfits and other RSS-affiliated organisations will take part in the Pratinidhi Sabha, said Ambekar.