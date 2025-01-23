Annulling Tungsten mining: Centre has yielded to people's sentiments, TN govt, says CM

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) The Centre's decision to annul the Tungsten mining in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district showed that it yielded to people's sentiments and the state government's determination over not allowing the project, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Atleast from now onwards, the Centre should not auction the blocks for mining without the consent of the state government, he said.

"I had firmly stated that as long as I am the Chief Minister, no mining (activity) will be permitted #Tungsten!" the chief minister said in a social media post on 'X'.

He further said, "we passed a unanimous resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the project. The Union government has yielded to the sentiments of the people and the determination of the state government." From now onwards, the Centre should not issue such mining auction notifications without the consent of the state government. And the opposition AIADMK should not support laws against state rights, Stalin said in the post. PTI JSP KH