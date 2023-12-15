Anonymous caller threatens to kill UP judge's son

Ballia (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) Police here have booked an unidentified man for allegedly threatening to kill the District Judge's son, an officer said on Friday.

According to the complaint, District Judge Ashok Kumar had received the call on December 10 on his WhatsApp.

"The anonymous caller said that he was a resident of Kotwali Sadar Police Station area and threatened to kill my son in an encounter," the complaint read.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said that an FIR was lodged in the matter on Thursday.

"The case is being investigated. We are in touch with the Chief Administrative Officer of the civil court regarding the security of judges and their families," said the SP.