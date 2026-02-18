Another AAP sarpanch shot dead at wedding in Punjab; 2 cops suspended

Tarn Taran, Feb 18 (PTI) An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during a marriage function in Tarn Taran district of Punjab on Wednesday, police said.

The incident comes nearly a month after another sarpanch and AAP leader, Jharmal Singh of Valtoha village in Amritsar district, was shot dead during a marriage function.

Meanwhile, two police officers have been suspended for negligence on duty.

Harbarinder Singh, sarpanch of Thathian Mehta village, had gone to attend a wedding at a marriage palace when three armed men opened fire on him from close range.

Villagers said Singh was an active member of the ruling AAP and a close associate of Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Police sources said an AK-47 rifle was used in the attack, and two empty cartridges were recovered from the incident site. Singh died on the spot.

His cousin was seriously injured while trying to chase the attackers and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

The killing took place as the Punjab government is conducting the second phase of its anti-gangster drive, "Gangsteran Te Vaar".

This comes weeks after AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead by an assailant outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town area, shortly after he stepped out of the shrine.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav suspended Deputy Superintendent of police (Patti) Jagbir Singh and Station House Officer (Sarhali) Gurvinder Singh on account of the absence of sufficient preventive policing measures.

An official statement said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was personally taking stock of the investigation into the murder of Harbarinder Singh.

DGP Yadav directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ferozepur Range) Snehdeep Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran Surendra Lamba, to personally supervise the probe and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest.

SSP Lamba informed that based on the investigation conducted so far, there does not appear to be any angle related to threat or extortion, etc.

As per preliminary inquiries, the possibility of a personal enmity or revenge angle appears to be strong, he said.

The SSP said that the case is being investigated from all possible angles in a scientific and technical manner.

Four separate teams have been constituted for CCTV analysis under the supervision of different officers, he said. Another team, along with the forensic science team, is examining the crime scene.

"A thorough investigation will be conducted, and we will ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits," the SSP added.

Taking a dig at the Bhagwant Mann-led government, the opposition said that the incident exposes the shocking collapse of law and order in the state.