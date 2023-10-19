Another accused arrested in Manipur car blast case

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday held a person in connection with an explosion in a car on a bridge in the Bishnupur district of Manipur in June, an official said, adding it was the second arrest in the case.

Advertisment

A spokesperson for the agency said Mohd Islauddin Khan was arrested by an NIA team in coordination with the Manipur Police.

Khan was produced before the jurisdictional court at Imphal which remanded him in NIA custody for seven days, the official said.

On October 16, the NIA made the first arrest in the case when it picked up Noor Hussain from the Silchar area of Cachar district in Assam.

Advertisment

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) set up in the vehicle, parked on a bridge, went off on June 21 between Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim road in Bishnupur district of Manipur, resulting in injuries to three persons.

The bridge alongwith nearby houses also got damaged as a result of the blast.

The case was initially registered by the Manipur Police on June 21 at the PGCI Police Station, and re-registered by the NIA two days later at Imphal, the official said. PTI SKL TIR TIR