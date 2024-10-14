Another accused in Pune gangrape case apprehended from UP

Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) Police have arrested one more person from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 21-year-old woman on the outskirts of Pune city earlier this month, a senior official said Monday.

The woman was allegedly raped by three men on the night of October 3 in the Bopdev Ghat area, where she had gone out with a male friend.

With the latest arrest, the police have apprehended two of the accused.

"We have arrested one more accused from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and the search for the third accused is still underway," Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

During the incident, the accused had also beaten up the victim’s male friend, as per the complaint.

Police had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the culprits.

Kumar said that as all three suspects had criminal records in theft cases, they had ensured that they avoided CCTV cameras while fleeing after committing the crime. PTI SPK ARU