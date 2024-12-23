Another ancient well discovered at religious site in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) An ancient well closed for a long time with clean water was discovered at a site of religious faith in the Shahzadi Sarai area here, officials said on Monday.

An administration official said those involved in the management of the site are reviving the well, located in the city area.

"We have received information about the well being found at Kshem Nath Tirtha and the people of Kshem Nath Tirtha are reviving it," Sambhal Sub-divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra told PTI.

Mahant Bal Yogi Deenanath, the head priest of Kshema Nath Tirth, told reporters that the ancient well that was buried and closed off has been reopened.

"At approximately eight feet deep, we found water in it. The presence of clean water in this ancient structure is truly a divine blessing," he claimed.

The priest said the Kshema Nath Tirth, also known as Neemasar Tirth, is an auxiliary site of the prominent Naimisharanya Tirth, one of the 68 sacred pilgrimages in India, located in Sitapur district.

"This place is home to Baba Kshema Nath Ji's samadhi and marks the starting point for the 24 Kos Parikrama. Pilgrims believe that visiting this sacred place fulfills their desires," he added.

Local devotees expressed astonishment at the reopening of the ancient well, which had remained buried for several decades. A volunteer team, led by Mahant Deenanath, uncovered the well by breaking through an RCC (reinforced cement concrete) cover.

The ancient water source, which provided water to pilgrims performing parikrama in the past, was intact due to its depth.

"This well is a historic water source at the pilgrimage site, previously used by visitors to Kshema Nath Tirth," Bal Yogi Deenanath said.

In Chandousi's Laxman Ganj area of Sambhal, an approximately 150-year-old stepwell, spanning about 400 square meters, was also discovered during excavation recently.

Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the executive officer of Chandausi Municipality, said, "Excavation began at the site on Saturday, and the discovery is significant." The findings coincide with ongoing excavations in Sambhal after the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar Temple on December 13, which had been closed for over 46 years. PTI COR KIS NB NB