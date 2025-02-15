Another Bangladeshi national arrested in Kerala after 8 years of illegal stay

Kochi (Kerala), Feb 15 (PTI) Another Bangladeshi national who was staying illegally near here was arrested on Saturday, police said.

The Ernakulam Rural Police arrested Tapan Das (37), a native of Raisen district in Bangladesh, who had been living in India for the past eight years.

The arrest was part of 'Operation Clean', launched under District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, they said.

Das, a fisherman, left Bangladesh eight years ago by swimming across a border river to reach West Bengal.

There, he paid an agent Rs 1,000 to obtain an Aadhaar card with a West Bengal address. He later moved to Kerala, working as a fisherman in Beypore and Ponnani before settling in Munambam four months ago, they added.

He was employed on a fishing boat and his earnings were sent to an agent in West Bengal, who facilitated their transfer to Bangladesh, police said.

Investigations are underway to identify those who assisted Das during his stay in Kerala.

With this latest arrest, the number of Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in rural police limits under 'Operation Clean' has reached 38 in just one and a half months.