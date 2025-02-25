Another bench of CAT recuses itself from hearing IFoS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi's cases

Nainital, Feb 25 (PTI) Another bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has recused itself from hearing cases connected to senior Indian Forest Service officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

Hearing a case related to Chaturvedi's appraisal report on February 19, a division bench of CAT comprising judges Harvinder Kaur Oberoi and B Anand directed the registry not to list his cases for hearing before them in future.

However, no reason was mentioned for issuing the direction.

The latest recusal by two more judges took the number of judges recusing themselves from hearing cases related to the whistleblower Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer to 13.

Chaturvedi blew the lid off several corruption cases during his stint as the chief vigilance officer of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

So far, two judges of the Supreme Court, two judges of the Nainital High Court, the chairman of CAT, a judge of a lower court in Shimla, and seven CAT judges of Delhi and Allahabad benches have recused themselves from hearing Chaturvedi's cases.

Thirteen judges recusing themselves from hearing a person's case is a record in the country, Chaturvedi claimed.

In February 2024, Uttarakhand High Court judge Manoj Tiwari recused himself from hearing Chaturvedi's deputation case.

In 2018, the Uttarakhand High Court passed an order that Chaturvedi's service cases would be heard only in the Nainital circuit bench and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the Central government, which the Supreme Court later upheld.

In 2021, the Uttarakhand High Court reiterated its earlier decision, which was again challenged by the Central government before the Supreme Court.

In March 2023, a single-judge bench of the Supreme Court, after reserving the judgment for 11 months, referred the matter to a larger bench.

According to Chaturvedi, in November 2013, Supreme Court Justice Ranjan Gogoi had recused himself from hearing a case of CBI investigation into various corruption cases related to then Haryana chief minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda and other senior politicians and bureaucrats with allegations of harassment.

The complaint in question was filed by Chaturvedi.

Later in August 2016, Supreme Court judge U U Lalit also recused himself from hearing the case. In April 2018, a judge of a Shimla court recused himself from hearing a criminal defamation case filed by then chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh against Chaturvedi.

In March 2019, Justice L Narasimhan Reddy, then chairman of CAT Delhi, also recused himself from hearing transfer petitions related to Chaturvedi.

In February 2021, Justice R N Singh of CAT Delhi also recused himself from hearing Chaturvedi's deputation case.

In 2023 and 2024, Justice Rakesh Thapliyal of the Uttarakhand High Court recused himself from hearing various cases connected to Chaturvedi.

In November 2023, a bench of CAT judges Manish Garg and Chhabilendra Raoul also recused themselves from hearing Chaturvedi's cases.

In January this year, another CAT judge, Justice Rajiv Joshi, also recused himself from hearing a service-related case of Chaturvedi.