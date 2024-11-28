Another blast occurs in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, 1 injured; probe on

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Nearly 40 days after an explosion took place at a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini, a low-intensity blast occurred near PVR in the same area on Thursday, leaving one person injured and triggering panic among residents.

Advertisment

Police said white powder was recovered from the blast site, adding that several CCTV cameras were scanned but no suspect was captured in the footage.

The explosion took place in front of a sweet shop near a park -- about 500 metres away from a CRPF school where a strong blast ripped through its wall on October 20.

Police have suspected links in both the blasts as white powder has been found from the spots, a senior officer said. However, the intention behind the two blasts are not yet clear, he said.

Advertisment

A probe is underway to ascertain more details about the explosion, the officer said.

The Delhi Police said that at 11:47 am, a call was received regarding an explosion in front of Bansi Wala sweet shop in Prashant Vihar.

Chetan Kushwaha (28), the driver of a three-wheeler parked nearby, sustained minor injuries in eyes and lips. He was taken to a hospital and discharged after treatment, police said.

Advertisment

The entire area was cordoned off immediately after a bomb detection team, dog squad, police and Delhi Fire Services personnel reached the spot.

The teams of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and National Security Guard (NSG) collected exhibits from the spot to ascertain the kind of the blast.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said, "It was found that a very mild intensity explosion occurred near the wall of a small park. One individual suffered minor abrasion. He was instantly taken to the BSA Hospital from where he was discharged after receiving first aid." Meanwhile, panic gripped the local residents and movie-goers following the explosion which sent plumes of smoke bellowing towards the PVR, located approximately 100 metres from the blast site.

Advertisment

Eyewitnesses said that a film screening was underway when the explosion occurred.

One movie-goer Ahmed Khan recounted, "We were watching the film when suddenly there was a loud bang. Everyone was startled and didn't know what had happened." "It was a loud explosion,” recalled Mahinder Singh, an eyewitness who operates a food stall in the area, while speaking to PTI.

"The smoke began to irritate my eyes and I felt a sharp stinging sensation in my throat. We are all feeling extremely unsafe," Singh said.

Advertisment

A case under relevant sections of law will be registered and CCTV cameras are being scanned to identify the person involved in planting the "explosives", police said.

According to police sources, the Thursday's explosion is similar to the blast that occurred outside the CRPF school's boundary wall in Prashant Vihar last month.

"A similar kind of thick smoke was seen in the air in the October 20 explosion near the CRPF school. The white powder was again recovered from the spot," another officer said, adding there are possible links in both the blasts.

Advertisment

Chemical which was recovered from the site of October 20 blast was suspected to be the mixture of Hydrogen Peroxide, Borate and Nitrate. The final forensic reports, however, are still awaited, police said.

The officer has not ruled out the possibility of involvement of any mischievous element or group behind the blast. "We are probing from all possible angles," the officer said.

The Delhi Police has also not ruled out the possibility of an accidental explosion that might have occurred due to cigarette butt or bonfires.

Advertisment

Kushwaha, who was injured in the Thursday's explosion, is a native of Madhya Pradesh's Murena district and live with his wife in Samaypur Badali area of Delhi. He is a driver by profession and works as a delivery man of milk packets and bread to shops.

The owner of the three wheeler, Kalpna Sharma, told PTI that Kushwaha is employed by them and at the time of incident, he was sitting on the driving seat.

"There was some problem in our tempo (three wheeler) and Kushwaha was waiting for a mechanic when the blast occurred," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP-led central government of failing to maintain law and order in the national capital.

At a press conference, she claimed that the situation indicated a larger breakdown in law enforcement and safety measures.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Centre and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "wake up and fulfil his constitutional duty".

Taking to X, Kejriwal wrote, "The people of Delhi are already living in fear due to the rising cases of murder, extortion, and loot, and now a blast has occurred as well. Everyone has the right to live peacefully and safely in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, please wake up and fulfil your responsibility". PTI ALK BM SJJ SHB BUN BUN KVK KVK