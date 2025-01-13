Advertisment
National

Another child tests positive for HMPV in Puducherry, undergoing treatment in JIPMER

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
HPMV Outbreak HMPV Cases HMPV Virus

Representative image

Puducherry: One more child in Puducherry tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and is undergoing treatment in the centrally administered JIPMER here, a top official said.

Advertisment

Director of Health for Puducherry, V Ravichandran, in a release on late Sunday said that the girl child complained of fever, cough and running nose. She was admitted in JIPMER a few days ago and has been under treatment.

He said that the child was recovering well and all precautionary measures had been taken.

Puducherry reported the first HMPV (a three-year-old child) last week and was treated in a private hospital. The girl was discharged on Saturday after a full recovery.

Advertisment

The Puducherry administration has geared up all steps in the context of the virus, the Director said.

Puducherry HMPV outbreak China respiratory illness Respiratory Illness Pondicherry Respiratory Disease respiratory infection
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe