Another Delhi car showroom owner gets extortion call, FIR registered

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has filed an FIR in connection with an extortion call received by another businessman in Naraina in west Delhi.

This is the second extortion call to a businessman in west Delhi within a week by a foreign-based number, police said.

On Monday, two shooters had attacked a second-hand car showroom in Tilak Nagar leaving behind seven people injured due to the broken glasses and a fear-struck public.

The owner of showroom later received an extortion call from a foreign-based number followed by a letter from shooters with a demand Rs 5 crore from him.

Now, another businessman, who deals in second-hand luxury cars in Naraina, has received a call from the same foreign-based number on his WhatsApp.

The caller, who introduced himself as Himanshu Bhau, a Portugal-based gangster, has demanded Rs 2 crore from him, police said.

The caller also said that the businessman will face "consequences" if the money was not paid to them, an officer said.

The officer said a case has been registered at Naraina Police Station and Special Cell and Crime Branch have also been roped in to nab the shooters.

Both car dealers are known to each other and the same gang is involved in giving the extortion calls to both the businessmen, police said. PTI ALK ALK VN VN