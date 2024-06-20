Another diphtheria patient dies in Odisha; toll rises to 6

Bhubaneswar, Jun 20 (PTI) The diphtheria death toll in Odisha rose to six with one more patient undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur succumbing to the disease, an official said on Thursday.

A 10-year-old boy from Koraput district, who was undergoing treatment at the medical college died on Wednesday night, said Suchitra Dash, principal-cum superintendent of the medical college and hospital.

Another three diphtheria patients are still under treatment at the medical college, he said.

Earlier five people have died due to diphtheria in Rayagada district over the last one week. Of them, four died at home and one in the hospital, health officials said. PTI BBM BBM RG