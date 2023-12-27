Another drug from Delhi hospitals found to be of sub-standard quality: LG office

New Delhi: Days after Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena referred a matter pertaining to drugs failing quality standard tests to CBI, Raj Niwas officials on Wednesday reported another medicine used for treating seizures and epilepsy turning out to be spurious.

Saxena had last week recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged supply of drugs that "failed quality standard tests" and have the "potential of endangering lives."

According to officials, another drug sample taken from Delhi government hospitals was failed by the RDTL, or Regional Drug Testing Laboratory, in Chandigarh.

This time an anti-epilepsy drug called 'Sodium Valproate' was found to be falling short of the standards.

The report was issued by a government analyst on December 22, an official said.

The drugs that have been found to be of "sub-standard quality" included Cephalexin, a critical life-saving antibiotic used for the treatment of lung and urinary tract infections, according to officials.

They also included Dexamethasone, a steroid used for curing life-threatening inflammation in lungs, joints, and swelling in the body, anti-epilepsy and anti-anxiety psychiatric drug Levetiracetam, and anti-hypertension drug Amlodipine, they said.