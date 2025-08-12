Another eunuch arrested over 'attack' on police in Gurugram

Gurugram: Police here on Tuesday arrested one more eunuch in connection with the attack on police.

Nine transgender persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly creating a ruckus at the DLF Phase 2 Police Station.

Abhrakanti Biswas, a native of 24 Pargana of West Bengal, was arrested Tuesday.

A confrontation between police and eunuchs also happened at the civil hospital and leading to a constable getting injured, said police.

"We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court tomorrow," a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

On Monday, a high-voltage drama unfolded at DLF Phase-2 Police Station, where a group of eunuchs allegedly attacked police and damaged their vehicles.

The chaos erupted after police attempted to remove the group from MG Road in the early hours.

The eunuchs claimed that some policemen forced them to have sex with them. Police dismissed the allegations.

Police claimed that residents near MG Road had complained about the eunuchs engaging in explicit acts at night.

The nine nabbed earlier were identified as Raju Sheikh alias Sukhiman, Sazid Ali alias Muskan (Assam), Pankaj Rai (Bihar), Shubha, Rajnama, Sgar Sarkar (Tripura), Nisha Beb, Sonali Khatun, and Mukhtar Qureshi (West Bengal).