Another 'fake' doctor surfaces in MP; he served in BJP medical cell in Jabalpur; FIR filed

Jabalpur, Apr 7 (PTI) An FIR of cheating has been registered against an alleged bogus doctor, who also served as co-convenor of BJP Jabalpur district medical cell, after a complaint that he worked in a government hospital here on the basis of a fake Ayush degree, police said on Monday.

The case against him was registered two days (April 5) before Monday's arrest of a "fake" cardiologist who practised at Damoh Missionary Hospital in Madhya Pradesh. As per a complaint filed with the National Human Rights Commission, seven heart patients treated by him have died.

Police filed the FIR against the bogus doctor following a court order in Jabalpur district.

"An FIR of cheating has been registered against Shubham Awasthi, who has been accused of using a fake Ayush degree and working in government-run Seth Govind Das Jabalpur district hospital ( formerly known as Victoria Hospital). The case was registered on basis of the court order," Civil Lines Police Station Inspector Nehru Singh Khandate told PTI.

The case is under investigation, he added.

When contacted, BJP Jabalpur city chief Ratnesh Sonkar asserted action will be taken against Awasthi as per party guidelines after they get official confirmation of the case.

"After coming to know about the incident this morning via a media report I have personally sought authentic details of the case. The BJP doesn't tolerate such things... 1001 per cent action will be taken," he insisted.

The ruling party admitted the bogus physician was associated with it, but was removed from his post two years ago.

"Yes, he was BJP Jabalpur district medical cell co-convenor. He was relieved from the post two years ago following some accusations against him," MP BJP co-convenor of medical cell and dentist Ashwini Trivedi informed.

When contacted, the complainant in the case, Shailendra Bari, said, "I learnt about Shubham Awasthi working in the district hospital as a bogus ayurvedic doctor (with Ayush) degree for one year in 2020-21 from my friend who was admitted to the hospital.

"My friend, who is no more, heard some doctors talking about a black sheep in their flock. Thereafter, I sought his educational documents under the Right to Information Act (RTI)," he added.

After getting to know of this development, Awasthi (40) resigned from the hospital, Bari said.

"On receipt of Awasthi's educational documents, I applied under the RTI to the university and government ayurvedic college to know the duration of his studies. Both the university and the college replied no such student had been to their institute," Bari said.

He said he later lodged a police complaint, but no action was taken.

"Later, I filed a complaint in the district court for action against Awasthi," Bari said.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class on February 14 directed the Civil Lines police station to take up investigation into the matter, he added.