Another FIR against journalist arrested for alleged land grab

Kanpur (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) Police on Saturday filed another FIR against arrested TV journalist Avneesh Dixit for allegedly assaulting a police officer while being taken out of a courtroom.

There are now over 12 cases against Dixit, who has been accused of various offences including extortion, criminal intimidation and land grabbing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh said the incident occurred when Dixit was being escorted out of the courtroom following a hearing on an earlier criminal case against him on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Prem Prakash Mishra, who is also the investigating officer (IO), was attempting to lead Dixit away when the journalist attacked him, grabbing his uniform and assaulting him.

The assault has led to a new FIR being filed against Dixit at Kotwali Police Station.

Additionally, several previously closed cases involving Dixit have been reopened based on new evidence and complaints.

Dixit was initially arrested on July 29 for allegedly grabbing government land in Kanpur's Civil Lines area.

He was accused of acting in collusion with others to seize government land worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

The police arrested a total of eight individuals including the journalist in connection with the land grabbing incident and have reopened several cases related to Dixit's activities.