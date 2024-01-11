Another FIR against NCP leader Awhad over `Lord Ram was non-vegetarian' remark

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) A First Information Report has been registered here against Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his remark that Lord Ram was a nonvegetarian, an official said.

At least four similar FIRs have already been registered against the former Maharashtra minister -- two in Mumbai, one at Navghar police station in Thane district and another in Pune.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) was registered against Awhad on Wednesday night at Vartak Nagar police station in Thane city, said a police official.

Sejal Kadam, a BJP worker, had lodged a complaint against Awhad on January 10, he said.

Police are conducting probe, he added.

Awhad has not been arrested in any of the FIRs.

The MLA from the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP who represents the Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency in Thane district stirred controversy with his remarks at a party conclave at Shirdi on January 3.

"Lord Ram used to hunt and eat. He is ours, of bahujans. You (an apparent reference to the BJP) are turning us into vegetarians, (but) we are following the example of Ram and consuming mutton," he stated.

The term 'bahujan' is used to denote the non-Brahmin sections of society in Maharashtra.

Later, Awhad said he would express regret if someone's sentiments were hurt. PTI COR KRK