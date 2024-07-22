Another hit and run in Mumbai: Four injured as drunk driver rams Audi car into two autorickshaws

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) A speeding Audi car, driven by a man allegedly in an inebriated state, rammed into two stationary autorickshaws in Mumbai's Mulund area on Monday, leaving four persons injured, police said.

The police arrested the accused, Dattatray Gore (43), a resident of Kanjurmarg, from his sister's house after he fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, an official said.

The incident occurred around 6.15 am on Dumping Road, and the police later impounded the high-end car, he said.

The car rammed into two stationary autorickshaws, injuring two drivers and as many passengers. Their condition is said to be stable, the official said.

The police collected the accused's blood sample and sent it to Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory. It was found that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicle Act, the official said.

This incident follows a recent accident in Worli, where a BMW fatally struck a woman riding as a pillion on a two-wheeler. PTI ZA NSK ARU