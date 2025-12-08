Another hoax bomb threat at Rajasthan HC triggers panic, forces evacuation

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court on Monday received yet another hoax bomb threat via email, triggering panic and forcing the evacuation of the entire court complex, officials said.

This is the second such threat in four days and the third in the past six weeks.

The latest email, sent to the registrar of the high court, warned of an explosion on the premises, prompting the suspension of all judicial proceedings and a full-scale security sweep, police said.

Sumer Singh, in-charge of the high court police post, said the bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed immediately, and the premises were searched thoroughly.

"Judicial officers, court staff, lawyers and litigants were moved out of the complex. No suspicious object has been recovered so far," he said.

Advocate Prahlad Sharma criticised the deteriorating security situation, saying repeated threats had disrupted the functioning of the court. "In the past one-and-a-half months, the high court has received three threat emails, yet no decisive action has been taken. Agencies have not been able to trace the source. Frequent evacuations create panic and hamper hearings," he said.

Advocate Rampratap Saini also termed the recurring threats a matter of grave concern and called on the authorities to identify and act against those responsible for the emails. PTI AG MPL MPL