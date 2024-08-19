Another hot and humid day in Delhi, Met predicts light rain for Tuesday

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) It was a hot and humid day in Delhi on Monday as the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the weather department.

Humidity levels oscillated between 87 per cent and 67 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain for Tuesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 83 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MHS SLB AS AS AS