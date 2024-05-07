Another JMM MLA files nomination as Independent candidate for J'khand LS polls

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), May 7 (PTI) Another JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom on Tuesday filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from the Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand.
As per the seat-sharing agreement in the ruling alliance in Jharkhand, the Rajmahal seat went to JMM, which has fielded its sitting MP Vijay Hansdak.
Hembram, the Borio legislator, filed the nomination paper from Rajmahal to protest against Hansdak's selection by the party.
JMM’s Bishunpur MLA Chamra Linda had on April 24 filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat, which went to Congress as per the seat-sharing agreement in the alliance.
The JMM on Tuesday suspended Linda from the party.
Speaking to reporters, Hembrom said he filed a nomination paper on Tuesday and will submit another set soon.
“I have no challenger from the BJP or JMM. I am confident that the people of the constituency will vote for me in this election. The main agenda is the welfare of people," he said after filing the paper.
Asked about Linda’s suspension, he said, “The party may take similar action against me. They can throw me out of the party but how will they uproot me from the heart of JMM chief Shibu Soren?” Hembrom held a procession with hundreds of his supporters before filing papers to the returning officer at the Sahibganj district collectorate.
The Rajmahal seat might see a triangular contest if Hembrom remains in the fray, as the BJP has fielded its former Jharkhand president Tala Marandi.
Polling for the seat will be held on June 1 along with Dumka and Godda parliamentary constituencies.
The nomination process for these seats started on Tuesday with the issuance of the notification by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the final phase of Lok Sabha polls.
The nomination filing process will conclude on May 14, while the candidates can withdraw their names by May 17. PTI SAN SAN BDC