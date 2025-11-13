Another Kannadi school student found dead in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 13 (PTI) A class 10 student was found hanging at his residence in Vilayannur here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Abhinav (16), son of Gireesh H Kumar of Vilayannur.

According to police, Abhinav was a student of Kannadi Higher Secondary School, where protests had recently erupted after a Class 9 boy from the same school was found dead by suicide at his residence.

As per the FIR registered at the Kuzhalamannam police station, Abhinav was found hanging in the storeroom of his house around 3.30 pm.

Police said the boy had not attended classes for the past two days, and his family told investigators that he appeared to be depressed.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

The body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem, officials added.

Last month, Arjun (14), son of Jayakrishnan of Pallanchathanur near here, was found hanging at his home.

Following protests after that incident, the school’s headmistress and class teacher were suspended.

Police said they are probing whether the two deaths are connected. PTI TBA TBA ROH