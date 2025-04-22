Another Karnataka resident killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) Another person from Karnataka was killed in Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, taking the toll from the state to two.

The victim identified as Bharath Bhushan was shot dead by the terrorists while his wife Sujatha and their three-year-old son were spared, sources said.

A realtor from Shivamogga, Manjunath Rao was also killed in Pahalgam.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said on 'X', "Just now spoke with Mrs. Sujata, a resident of Mattikere, Bengaluru." "Her husband Sri Bharat Bhushan was shot dead earlier today in the terror attack. She and her 3 year old son have survived," he added.

The BJP MP said he has coordinated with local administration for their safe stay at Anantnag.

They and other families will be safely transported to Bengaluru as soon as possible, he said.

Two teams - one of senior officers and another of police personnel - have been dispatched to J&K.

An adventure team from the Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chethan, is also en route. PTI GMS ROH