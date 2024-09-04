Another Left MLA Jaleel targets 'corrupt' IPS officers, vows to 'expose' them

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 4 (PTI) After Nilambur MLA P V Anvar, another ruling Left MLA from Malappuram district, K T Jaleel -- also a former minister -- has targeted the "fraudulent and corrupt IPS officers" in the Kerala police, saying they will be exposed.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jaleel said, "Fraudulent and corrupt IPS officers will be exposed. No doubt about it." "The illusion that they can do anything under the cover of their uniform and get away with it -- which was successful for decades -- has ended," Jaleel said.

His statement comes amidst efforts by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling CPI(M) to settle a storm created by Left MLA Anvar.

Anvar had levelled grave allegations against ADGP Ajith Kumar and CM's political secretary P Sasi during a press conference.

Although Jaleel described the chief minister as a "brave comrade" who dismissed 125 errant police officers from service, the grave allegations of corruption against top police officers by him and Anvar have raised question marks against the Home department. This key portfolio has been handled by Vijayan continuously for the last eight years.

"This is an era where walls have ears," Jaleel said in the post, adding that "the eyes of God are everywhere, watching." "The financial sources of those involved in gold smuggling will be dug up and exposed. Whatever items were smuggled in the dead of night, no matter which sea they are dumped into, will be found," said Jaleel, who announced his decision to retire from electoral politics two days ago.

He also said that if there is any falsehood in what MLA Anvar stated, the concerned officials should file a complaint. "If not, let them approach the court," he said, indicating that such a move would be counterproductive for the alleged errant officials. PTI TGB TGB KH