Another low pressure brewing over Bay of Bengal, Odisha cautions fishermen not to venture into sea

Bhubaneswar, Aug 15 (PTI) Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Thursday advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea on August 16 and 17 due to a potential low-pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

In a letter to the principal secretary and director of fisheries and animal resources development department, as well as to district collectors in Ganjam, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore, the SRC noted the persistence of a cyclonic circulation over South Bangladesh and adjacent Gangetic West Bengal, extending up to 4.5 km above sea level and tilting southwestwards.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that this system could lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Under its influence, along with strong monsoon currents, squally weather with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph is expected over the North West Bay of Bengal on Friday and Saturday, it added.

"In this connection, fishermen may be advised not to venture into north west Bay of Bengal on August 16 and 17," the SRC said, adding that fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast.

The IMD also forecasts heavy rain in Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in coastal Odisha and other districts such as Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Angul, and Dhenkanal, the IMD added.

On August 16, heavy rain is expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Bargarh. The following 24 hours may see continued heavy rain in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Bargarh, the IMD said. PTI AAM AAM MNB