Another migrant worker killed in Meghalaya

Shillong, Apr 10 (PTI) A 52-year-old migrant worker was allegedly killed in an attack at a construction site in Shillong's Mawroh area on Wednesday, police said.

Miscreants, who are yet to be identified, attacked three labourers at the private construction site around 11.15 am with a crowbar, they said.

"Due to the assault, one Arjun Ray was severely injured," SP of East Khasi Hills district Rituraj Ravi said.

Ray was admitted to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences where he died, he said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he added.

The SP said that efforts were on to identify those involved in the crime.

Condemning the incident, state minister AL Hek said his government would leave no stone unturned to arrest those involved.

"This is a heinous crime and the government will do whatever is needed. It will leave no stone unturned to arrest those involved," he told PTI.

This was the second such incident in a fortnight in which a non-local person was killed.

On March 27, two labourers were found dead at Ichamati, hours after the Khasi Students Union held a demonstration against the CAA. Five people were arrested in connection with that attack, according to police. PTI JOP SOM