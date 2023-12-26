Another new COVID-19 case detected in Odisha, total rises to 3

Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (PTI) A new COVID-19 case was detected in Khurda district, taking the total number of Coronavirus cases in Odisha to three, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The third case was reported from Khurda district on Monday while earlier two cases were reported from Cuttack district, said Bijay Mohapatra, Director of Health Services.

"All three patients are having mild symptoms and are under treatment at their homes. Their health condition is stable", he said.

Mohapatra said the samples of the three patients have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain the presence of the JN.1 variant.

The health officials are analysing the travel history of all three patients. There was no travel history of the first two cases while the process is to study the travel history of the third patient, he said.

"We are strengthening our surveillance system. I appeal to all to go for Covid test, if anyone develops Covid-19 related symptoms," said the health services director. PTI BBM RG