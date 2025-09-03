Another newborn girl, bitten by rats at govt hospital in Indore, dies due to septicemia

Indore, Sep 3 (PTI) A second newborn girl, bitten by rats at Indore's government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH), died on Wednesday with the medical facility's administration attributing the cause to septicemia (blood poisoning or blood infection).

MYH Deputy Superintendent Dr Jitendra Verma told reporters that the baby, who was recently attacked by rats at the hospital, died during treatment.

He said the girl, weighing just 1.60 kgs, was suffering from different congenital deformities, including intestinal malformation.

Verma said the girl was operated upon seven days ago, but her condition was critical due to septicemia. She eventually died due to septicemia, an infection that occurs when bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread.

The hospital deputy superintendent said as per wishes of the girl's family members, her post-mortem examination was not conducted and the body was handed over to them.

He said the girl was bitten by rats on two fingers of her left hand, causing 'mild scratches'.

Earlier, another newborn girl, who was also a victim of rat attack at MYH, died on Tuesday.

This girl was also suffering from different congenital deformities and died due to 'pneumonia infection', hospital officials had said.

Both the rat attack victims were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the department related to surgery of newborns.

Based on the initial investigation into the rat biting incidents at the hospital, two nursing officers were suspended on Tuesday and a nursing superintendent was removed from the post, officials said.

The private firm contracted for cleaning and pest control at MYH was issued a warning letter and fined Rs 1 lakh, they added.