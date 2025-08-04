Another Odisha fisherman rescued off West Bengal coast, search on for 2 more missing

Balasore, Aug 4 (PTI) A fisherman from Odisha who went missing along with three others after venturing into the sea was rescued off the Digha coast in West Bengal, police said on Monday.

With this, two of the missing fishermen were rescued alive, while a search is underway for two others, they said.

The fishermen belong to a family in Baliapal block of Odisha's Balasore district.

Gopal Giri (60), his two sons Madhusudan (35) and Rabindra (38), and his brother-in-law Jaganath Pal (23) ventured into the sea on Saturday morning, and went missing.

"Jagannath and Madhusudan were rescued near the Digha coast in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, and they are undergoing treatment at a local hospital there," said Gobinda Behera, the inspector-in-charge of the Baliapal police station.

Balasore SP Raj Prasad said the search is being conducted by the marine police and Coast Guard, with the assistance of the fishing community.

Drones have been deployed to locate the missing fishermen, he said.

A vessel and two boats have also been deployed for the rescue operation, he added.

Additionally, a 'Sagar Mitra' team of the state Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department have joined the rescue operation, police said.