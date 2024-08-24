Another person arrested in liquor death case: Police

Berhampur, Aug 24 (PTI) Odisha Police has arrested another person in connection with the death of two persons after consuming spurious liquor in Ganjam district, an officer said.

Police arrested Rajendra Sahu alias Juria (65) on Friday for his alleged involvement in selling illegal country-made liquor in Chikiti area of the district.

With this, police has arrested a total seven persons so far and destroyed huge quantities of molasses in K.Nuagaon and Digapahandi police station limits in connection with the liquor deaths, said SP (Berhampur) Sarthak Sarangi.

The excise personnel have arrested two other accused persons separately.

Most of the accused persons, including Juria, had been arrested by police earlier for their alleged involvement in illegal liquor business, police said.

After being released on bail every time, they continued illegal liquor trade, considering it as a lucrative business, said a senior police officer.

"We continued raids in different areas to arrest the persons involved in the recent hooch tragedy," said SP (Berhampur).

While two persons had died, 13 others are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here after consuming spurious liquor.