Another prime accused in Sandeshkhali land grab, sexual abuse case held

Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) One of the prime accused in the case of alleged land grab and sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

Local TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra, who has been named in police complaints along with party colleagues and other two prime accused Shajahan Sheikh and Uttam Sardar, was nabbed from a hideout in Sandeshkhali.

He will be produced before a local court on Sunday.

"We have arrested Shibaprasad Hazra from Sandeshkhali this evening. He will be produced before the court tomorrow," an officer of Nazat Police Station told PTI.

Advertisment

Earlier, police have also arrested Uttam Sardar but Shajahan Sheikh remains absconding.

With the fresh arrest, two of the three prime accused have been nabbed. A total of 18 people have been arrested in the case so far.

Meanwhile, the police added IPC sections 376D (gangrape) and 307 (attempt to murder) in the case after a survivor recorded her statement under Section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate, a source said. PTI SCH ACD