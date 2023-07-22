Another shocker from Bengal: Women stripped naked, thrashed in Malda

New Delhi: A day after West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya said that no evidence was found in the complaint that a woman candidate was allegedly stripped and paraded naked in Howrah district's Panchla during the panchayat election on July 8, a shocking video purportedly from West Bengal’s Malda showed two Tribal women being stripped naked, tortured and beaten mercilessly in presence of the Police.

Two Tribal women were stripped naked, tortured and beaten mercilessly in Malda. This barbarism happened in presence of the Police.



As it happened in West Bengal, liberals' head will not hang in shame on this. pic.twitter.com/IqKDUYlJpU — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) July 22, 2023

Earlier on Friday, alleging that a "Manipur-like" situation was prevailing in West Bengal, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar claimed at a press conference in Delhi that the woman was paraded naked in South Panchla for daring to contest the panchayat polls.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee even broke down during the press conference. "The West Bengal chief minister is silent despite being a woman. You tell us where we will go. We also want our daughters to be saved," she said, crying.