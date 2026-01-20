Another state govt's intervention in Delhi Assembly unacceptable: Speaker Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday said the "intervention of the government of another state" in House proceedings is unacceptable and warned of a firm response to any such attempts.

Though the Speaker did not name any state, his statement comes amid the ongoing political controversy over alleged disrespect shown towards Sikh Gurus by Atishi in the assembly on January 6 during a discussion on the Delhi government's programme held last year to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Punjab Police has registered an FIR in Jalandhar over the use and circulation of an alleged "doctored" video clip of Atishi and the Delhi Assembly has sought replies from top police officers from the state over breach of privilege.

"When a matter is discussed in a legislature, deliberations are undertaken with the participation of both the ruling side and the opposition," a statement issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat quoted Gupta as saying at the ongoing 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Lucknow.

"Once the ruling side and the opposition together arrive at a view and its implementation is carried out through the Speaker, the matter attains finality," he said, adding the "intervention of the government of another state in such a matter" is an "unacceptable interference".

Gupta said the incident was referred to the Privileges Committee of the House for a probe.

Atishi has said the BJP's allegations against her of insulting Sikh Gurus are "completely false and baseless".

During a media interaction on Tuesday, the former chief minister said, "For Sikh Gurus, especially Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, my family and I have the utmost respect and reverence." She has also submitted her statement refuting the charges against her. The Privileges Committee will take a call on it.