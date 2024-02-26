Another world-famous voice of music has gone silent: Punjab CM Mann on Pankaj Udhas

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday condoled the death of ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, saying another world-famous voice of music has gone silent.

Best known for "Chitthi Ayee Hai" and "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein", Udhas died in Mumbai on Monday following prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72.

"Received the news of the demise of famous ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas. Another world-famous voice of music has gone silent today. My condolences to the family in this hour of grief," Mann said in a post on X.

Udhas -- who also made a mark as a playback singer in several Hindi films, including "Naam", "Saajan" and "Mohra" -- died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said. PTI CHS SZM