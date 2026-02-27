'Answer Epstein Files': Youth Congress puts up banners in Ajmer ahead of PM visit

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed rally in Ajmer, Youth Congress workers on Friday erected banners and hoardings there opposing the visit.

Youth Congress district president Mohit Malhotra and another person were detained by police as a precautionary measure ahead of the prime minister's visit.

Posters were put up in various parts of the city on Friday, with slogans such as "Modi Go Back", "Answer on Epstein Files" and demanding jobs for youth.

Malhotra said the symbolic protest was aimed at highlighting the Centre's alleged failure to provide jobs for the youth. "The central government has failed to provide employment opportunities for young people. We held a protest to raise this concern," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ajmer district administration has tightened security arrangements in view of the Prime Minister's visit.

Police said they have taken adequate measures to ensure that law and order is maintained.

Additional forces have been deployed across the city and surveillance has been intensified, they said.

During his visit on Saturday, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects and address a public programme at Kayad near Ajmer-Jaipur national highway. PTI SDA RUK RUK