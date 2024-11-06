'Answered all questions, told them truth', says Siddaramaiah after deposing before Lokayukta police

Mysuru, Nov 6 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he has answered all questions posed to him by Lokayukta police in the MUDA case and he has told them the "truth".

The CM, who has been named as accused number 1 in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police, is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The Lokayukta police on Wednesday questioned Siddaramaiah for about two hours.

"Everything has happened legally, BJP and JD(S) are making false allegations....I have answered all questions posed to me by Lokayukta Police, they have recorded it," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters after appearing before Lokayukta police, he said: "...a false case was made against me, I was questioned, I have told the truth." Asked whether he has been told by Lokayayukta police that he may be asked to appear once again, he said, "No..." Siddaramaiah appeared before the Lokayukta police in response to the summons issued to him and responded to questions put to him by a team led by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) T J Udesh, official sources said.

They had on October 25 questioned his wife, who has been named as accused number 2.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.

Swamy and Devaraju have already deposed before the Lokayukta police. PTI KSU RS RS