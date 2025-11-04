Anta bypoll a fight between people's power, money power: Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday described the upcoming Anta assembly bypoll as a contest between "people's power" and "money power", asserting that the people were firmly with the BJP.

"The Anta bypoll is between 'janbal' (people's power) and 'dhanbal' (money power). On one side is the might of the people and on the other, the lure of money.

"The people's power is with us, and therefore, the people's power will win and money power will lose," Raje told reporters in Anta.

Polling for the Anta assembly seat will be held on November 11, while counting will take place on November 14.

The ruling BJP has fielded Morpal Suman as its candidate, while the Congress has nominated former minister Pramod Jain.

The seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena was disqualified for threatening an SDM with a pistol.

Raje said the BJP's candidate was selected in accordance with local sentiments.

"Morpal Suman is a local candidate who represents the aspirations of the people here. This election is not being fought by him alone; it is being fought by the people of Anta," she said. PTI AG KSS KSS