Anta bypoll: More than 47% voter turnout by 1 pm

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Over 47.77 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first six hours of voting for bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Voting in Anta began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and 28.74 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am.

"Voting is underway peacefully. All necessary arrangements have been ensured at polling centres," an election official said.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case. Fifteen candidates are in the fray, with the contest primarily seen between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress candidate and former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya.

The bypoll, viewed as a prestige contest for both Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, is the first electoral test for the BJP government since taking office last year.

Till 9 am, a voter turnout of 5.26 per cent was recorded, which rose to 28.74 per cent by 11 am, officials said.

The polling is taking place across 268 polling stations and will continue till 6 pm.

A total of 2,28,264 voters, including 1,16,783 men and 1,11,477 women, are eligible to cast their votes in the bypoll. Counting of votes will be held on November 14.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the BJP currently holds 118 seats, the Congress 66, the Bharat Adivasi Party 4, BSP 2, RLD 1, while one seat (Anta) remains vacant. PTI SDA AG APL APL