Anta bypoll: Over 77 per cent voter turnout by 5 pm

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Over 77 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm during the bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta assembly constituency on Tuesday.

The voting was held from 7 am to 6 pm across 268 polling stations in Anta. Till 5 pm, the voter turn out was recorded at 77.17.

The constituency has a total of 2,28,264 voters including 1,16,783 men and 1,11,477 women. Counting of votes will be held on November 14.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case.

A total of 15 candidates were in the fray, with the contest primarily seen between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress candidate and former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the BJP currently holds 118 seats, the Congress 66, the Bharat Adivasi Party 4, BSP 2, RLD 1, while one seat (Anta) remains vacant. PTI SDA AG MPL MPL