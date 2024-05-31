Antarctica meet decides to regulate tourism in icy continent

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Voicing concern over increasing human activity in Antarctica, countries involved in governing the polar region have decided to develop an ambitious, comprehensive and flexible framework for regulating tourism and non-governmental activities in the icy continent.

The 46th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Mechanism (ATCM), comprising 56 nations, also adopted 17 revised and new management plans for Antarctic Specially Protected Areas (ASPA).

The 46th ATCM and the 26th Committee on Environment Protection (CEP), which began in Kochi on May 20, concluded on Thursday.

"A significant outcome was the adoption of a decision to develop an ambitious, comprehensive, flexible and dynamic framework for regulating tourism and non-governmental activities in Antarctica," an official statement said.

The parties also discussed consultative status requests from Canada and Belarus but no consensus was reached.

Union Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran told the meeting that India would soon submit a comprehensive environmental evaluation for establishing the Maitri-II research station in Antarctica.

"The successful hosting of the 46th ATCM and 26th CEP in India underscores our collective resolve to safeguard Antarctica's unique ecosystems and promote global environmental sustainability. Through dialogue, cooperation and concerted action, we can ensure that Antarctica remains a beacon of peace, science and environmental protection for generations to come," Ravichandran said.

The parties also discussed several important Antarctic matters, including liability, biological prospecting, exchange of information, education and awareness, a multi-year strategic work plan, safety, inspections, science, future science challenges, scientific cooperation, climate change implications and tourism management, among others.

The committee agreed to prioritise further work on the management implications of sea-ice change, enhancing environmental impact assessment of major activities, protecting the emperor penguin, and developing an international framework for environmental monitoring in Antarctica.

The ATCM and CEP meetings were attended by more than 400 delegates from 56 countries that brought together diplomats, scientists, and experts to discuss a variety of Antarctic matters, including science, policy, governance, logistics, operations and environmental stewardship.