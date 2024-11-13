'Antariksha Abhyas' crucial step in boosting India's space-based operational capabilities: MoD

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A three-day first-of-its-kind exercise that aimed at securing India's national strategic objectives in space concluded here on Wednesday as the pioneering event marked a crucial step in strengthening the country's space-based operational capabilities, enhancing tri-Services integration for space security, the Defence Ministry said.

'Antariksha Abhyas - 2024', an exercise to "war-game the growing threats from and to space-based assets and services", was conducted by the Defence Space Agency of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff from November 11-13.

The event "marked a crucial step in strengthening India's space-based operational capabilities, enhancing tri-Services integration for space security", the ministry said in a statement.

The key outcomes included "refined strategies for operational preparedness, a robust framework for future collaboration and a clear roadmap for advancing India's space doctrine and capabilities in the line with national security objectives", it said.

This exercise marks a pivotal point in India's journey to secure its interests in space, reaffirming the nation's advancement and strategic focus on this critical domain, the ministry said.

It was a "significant milestone" aimed at bolstering the strategic readiness of the Indian Armed Forces in the domain of space warfare, it said.

As the exercise began on Monday, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan had asserted that space is now the "critical enabler" of the country's defence and security apparatus.

The key components of the exercise included focused discussions on emerging space technologies, space situational awareness and India's space programmes.

The discussions highlighted the importance of monitoring and protecting critical assets and maintaining situational awareness in the "increasingly contested space environment", the statement said.

Throughout the three-day event, the participants engaged in scenario-based exercises, facilitated by subject experts from various ministries and departments of the government of India, besides military, scientific and academia.

The experts provided valuable insights into the present and future landscape of military space capabilities and technologies, elucidating specific challenges faced in defence space operations and also the evolving nature of space safety, security, and international space laws, it said.

'Antariksha Abhyas 2024' "successfully met its objectives of improving interoperability, fostering mutual understanding and enhancing cohesion between the tri-Services and the Defence Space Agency", the statement said. PTI KND AS AS