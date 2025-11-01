ANTCC protests over 'dilapidated' NH-4 in Andaman, police complaint filed

Port Blair, Nov 1 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress Committee (ANTCC) on Saturday staged a protest at Rangat Bazaar over the poor condition of National Highway-4 and demanded urgent repairs.
The protest, which was led by ANTCC president Rangalal Halder and campaign committee chairman TSG Bhasker, was attended by hundreds of residents, auto and cab drivers, and shopkeepers from the area.
Demonstrators raised slogans demanding immediate restoration of NH-4, a key lifeline connecting South, Middle, and North Andaman, which, according to them has been in a dilapidated condition for eight years.
ANTCC leaders lodged a police complaint against the contractors involved with the NH-4 project, alleging siphoning of public funds and calling for a thorough investigation.
In the afternoon, the demonstration turned tense when some agitated Congress workers tore posters of Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and attempted to burn an effigy, which led to clashes between police and public.
Senior district officials, including the Additional District Magistrate, North and Middle Andaman, Assistant Commissioner, Rangat, the General Manager, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and senior police officers, reached the spot to pacify the protesters.
After a discussion with the ANTCC leaders, the officials assured the crowd that repairs on NH-4 would be expedited on a priority basis.
The NH-4, also known as the Andaman Trunk Road (ATR), serves as the only major surface connection linking the capital Port Blair with northern districts like Rangat and Diglipur, making its upkeep vital for the island's economy and mobility. PTI SN MNB