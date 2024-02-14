Anthology of 'Indian Detective Fiction' tells gripping tales from the subcontinent

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Featuring over 35 compelling whodunits, a new two-volume anthology, "The Hachette Book of Indian Detective Fiction", is touted to be a one-of-its-kind collection of detective fiction from India and the subcontinent.

Showcasing stories by seasoned writers and translators -- including Satyajit Ray, Sharatchandra Sarkar, Rabindranath Tagore and Vikram Chandra -- and new voices, the anthology invites readers to unravel mysteries with every turn of the page, masterfully showcasing distinctive instances of the genre.

It is edited by writer and scholar Tarun K Saint.

"The double volume anthology is an attempt to consolidate the archive in this mode of writing, as well as introduce readers to the New Wave of contemporary writing in the genre. It should be a treat for students, connoisseurs as well as general readers keen to discover more about the way this form can illuminate both historical and contemporary socio-political and cultural dilemmas pertaining to the transition into modernity in our spaces," said Saint in a statement.

Be it the story of a murder of an adult industry star spiralling into a web of deceit or the curious case of six deaths and the common link of a box of arsenic-laced sweets, the book packs in everything from whodunits, supernatural mysteries, to serial murders and absurd crimes.

Other contributors to the collection include Ambai, Gita Subramanian, Anil Menon, Sumit Bardhan, Tanuj Solanki, Anirudh Kala, Ankush Saikia, Giti Chandra, Madhulika Liddle, Shashi Warrier and Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay.

"After the launch of the yellowbacks as a retro-revival imprint, we're delighted to make it a contemporary imprint for crime and thriller writing. And what better way to do that than to launch with India’s first ever detective fiction anthology.

"The response to our call for submissions was overwhelming -- so much so that we’ve published two volumes covering the genre from the nineteenth century down to the present day," said Thomas Abraham, MD of Hachette India, in a statement.

Saint has also edited "Bruised Memories: Communal Violence and the Writer" and "The Gollancz Book of South Asian Science Fiction" -- volume one and two.

The two-volume set, priced at Rs 1,299, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.