'Anti-Bahujan BJP' wants to cause harm to citizens, environment: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the BJP over the alleged use of police force against protesting tribal people in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district and said the "anti-Bahujan BJP" is ready to cause terrible harm to common citizens and the environment.

Advertisment

Gandhi's remarks came after a scuffle broke out between police personnel and villagers on Thursday during a protest by the latter against tree felling for the proposed Parsa coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district.

While the police claimed that eight cops and two revenue personnel sustained injuries as villagers attacked them, activists alleged that police cane-charged the protesters.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Chhattisgarh government over the alleged police action against the protesters. She hit out at the ruling BJP saying it has become the policy of the party to oppress the tribal people across the country.

Advertisment

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, asserted that the Congress will protect water, forest and land of the tribal population at all costs.

"The attempt to forcibly grab the forest and land of the tribals in Hasdeo Aranya by violent use of police force is a violation of the fundamental rights of the tribals," the former Congress chief said.

"During the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, a proposal to not cut the forest of Hasdeo was passed unanimously in the assembly -- 'unanimous' means the unanimous consent of the opposition i.e. the then BJP!" he said.

Advertisment

"But, as soon as they came to power, they neither remembered this proposal nor the pain and rights of these original residents of Hasdeo," Gandhi said.

The "anti-Bahujan BJP" is ready to cause terrible harm to the common citizens and the environment for the sake of its own and its friends' selfish interests, he said.

"Today, in BJP-ruled states across the country, tribal rights are being continuously attacked through similar tactics and conspiracies," he alleged.

Advertisment

"The Congress will protect the water, forest and land of the tribal brothers and sisters at all costs," Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the BJP, saying it has become the policy of the ruling party to oppress the tribals in the entire country.

"The tribals who have been the owners of the forests for centuries are being evicted so that Adani ji's mines can run," she alleged.

Advertisment

"Have the areas of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution been abolished in Chhattisgarh? Under this, tribals are being evicted from protected areas. Will the rights of the tribals on water, forest and land and the heritage of their ancestors be decided through fake processes?" she said.

The Congress government had unanimously passed a resolution in the Assembly that trees will not be cut in the Hasdeo Aranya area, she said.

"The BJP had also supported the resolution, but today despite the opposition of the tribals, they are being asked to vacate the forest and on protesting, tribal brothers and sisters are being oppressed," she alleged. PTI ASK KSS KSS