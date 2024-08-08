Anti-Bangladesh graffito emerges on south Delhi foot-over bridge; probe on

New Update
New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A graffito "Bangladeshi Rohingia go back" appeared Thursday on the wall of a foot-over bridge in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, prompting a probe into the matter, an officer said.
The foot-over bridge with spray-painted text is located near the Ambience Mall.
The officer said police are checking CCTVs to ascertain the people behind the act.
"We have removed the graffiti with paints and probe is being conducted into the matter," the officer added. PTI ALK VN VN